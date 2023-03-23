Privacy and Cookie Policy

We at Global Finance Media Inc. (“Global Finance,” “we”, “our”, or “us”) consider our clients’ privacy to be a top priority and are committed to keeping your personal information safe. This Privacy Policy (“Policy”) outlines how we use personal information collected on our website, www.GFMag.com (the “Site”), with whom we may share it, how we keep it secure, and your rights relating to your personal information.

This Policy is provided by Global Finance Media, Inc., a Delaware corporation. Our primary business address is 30 E 21st Street, New York, NY 10010-7217. Our employee identification number is: 13–3872642.

Please take the time to read this Policy, along with our Terms of Use, both of which contain important information about the way in which we process personal data. This Policy applies to any individual (or “you”) who visits the Site, uses our products or otherwise interacts with Global Finance.

This Policy explains our privacy practices and covers the following:

How We Collect Your Information

Personal Information We Collect

How We Use Personal Information

How We Make Your Personal Information Available To Third Parties

Aggregated And Anonymized Information

Links To Other Websites And Services

How We Protect, Store, And Transfer Your Personal Information

Your Rights

How We Revise This Policy

Contact Us

How We Collect Your Information:

Global Finance collects your personal information through your interactions with us or from third party sources. Your information is collected when:

You use, purchase, or subscribe to our products or services.

You interact with us, including when you ask us for support, attend Global Finance event, or otherwise contact us in any way.

You visit the Site or use our products. Please visit our Cookie Policy to learn more about how we use cookies to collect personal information.

Global Finance also collects information about you from third parties, including:

Third-Party Online Advertising. To learn more about the third-parties that currently serve advertisements on the Site, click here

Brokers, researchers, or other agents used in connection with our subscription services.

Other publicly available sources.

For more information on your opt-out options, please see below “How to exercise your opt-out rights” below.

Personal Information We Collect:

Global Finance collects a variety of personal information about you, which varies by context. Such personal information may include the following:

Name and Contact Information: First and last name, email address, postal address, phone number, and any other contact information you may provide.

Account Credentials: User ID, password and other similar security information used to authenticate your account.

Demographic Information: Age, sex, geographic location, and preferred language.

Payment Details: Bank account information, credit card number, and other information used to process payments for Global Finance services and products.

Subscription and Usage Information: Information about the products or service subscriptions you have purchased, as well as how you use them, including browsing history and preferences.

Device and Network Information: Device information, including IP address, location, and internet service provider.

How We Use Personal Information:

How Global Finance uses your information depends on the product or service you use and your relationship with us. We use personal information for the following purposes:

Provide our products and services, including verifying your identity, creating and administering your account, personalizing the content delivered to you to enhance your experience, and sending important account and product update information.

Provide customer service, as well as technical and product support.

Provide you with marketing, including third-party advertisements.

Conduct research and develop the features and functions of our products and services to improve the quality of our business, the Site, and the products and services.

Protect your, our, or third parties’ networks, systems, property, or physical safety.

Comply with requests from regulatory agencies, law enforcement, and other public and government authorities.

Enforce our contracts, terms, and conditions or otherwise exercise our legal rights; and comply with laws and regulations that apply to us or third parties with whom we work.

Generate anonymous, aggregated data that we use for research and product development. We may publish or otherwise provide the results of this research data in our products and services.

Participate in any merger, acquisition, or other corporate transaction.

Meet our or third parties’ audit and compliance requirements.

In any other manner in accordance with your consent.

How We Make Your Personal Information Available To Third Parties:

Global Finance may share your personal information with other Global Finance companies, our business partners, content providers, clients, service providers, and other third parties with your consent or for the purposes disclosed above in this Policy.

Please note that California law grants consumers rights related to the “sale” or “sharing” of personal information, as those terms are defined under the California Consumers Privacy Act (“CCPA”). To such extent these rights apply to you, please see below for further information.

Aggregated And Anonymized Information:

Global Finance collects certain information about you and your use of our services to generate anonymous, aggregated data which we use for research, product development, and the purposes set forth above. We may publish or otherwise provide our research containing this aggregated data in our products and services to third parties. In the event that we “de-identify“ personal information, we will not attempt to re-identify that data.

How We Protect Your Personal Information:

We at Global Finance recognize that you value your privacy and that when you provide us with your personal information, you place your trust and confidence in us. To that end, we have implemented reasonable technical and organizational precaution at our physical facilities to safeguard any personally identifiable information that you provide to us and to prevent the loss, misuse or alteration of your personal information. However, no method of transmitting or storing electronic data is ever completely secure, and therefore we cannot warrant or guarantee that such information will never be accessed, used or released in a manner that is inconsistent with this Policy.

How Long Do We Retain Personal Information?:

Global Finance stores your personal information for as long as needed to provide our services to you, or as long as permitted, based on the purposes for which we obtained it, consistent with applicable law. Your personal information is stored in accordance with this Policy and our Terms of Use. Additionally, we consider whether there are any legal obligations, such as laws that require us to keep records for a certain periods of time before we can delete them or as needed to fulfill our obligations in response to a lawsuit, as well as any other regulatory or technical reasons. Global Finance is committed to protecting your privacy, and will ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place for any personal information being retained.

Data Transfers:

Global Finance companies, its operations, workforce, and service providers are located in countries across the world. Depending on how you interact with us, including the Site, your personal information may be handled and stored in, accessed from, or transferred to different countries. Whenever we transfer personal information to different countries we take steps to ensure that the personal information we transfer receives adequate protection in the jurisdictions that we handle or store it. Pursuant to this Policy, you agree to such cross-border transfers of your personal information.

How To Exercise Your Opt-Out Rights:

Third parties that currently serve ads on our Site may offer you a way to choose not to have your information used for advertising purposes:

To access Double Click’s privacy policy, click here. To opt-out of data collection by Double Click, see here.

To access Quantcast’s privacy policy, click here. To opt out of data collection by Quantcast, see here.

To access Nielsen’s privacy policy, click here. To opt out of data collection by Nielsen, see here.

To access Google Analytics’ privacy policy, click here. To opt out of being tracked by Google Analytics across all websites by using the Google Analytics Opt-Out Browser Add-On, see here.

These and other third-party companies may also be members of the Network Advertising Initiative, which offers a single location to opt out of receiving tailored ads from member companies. To opt out or to obtain information about the technologies member companies use or their own privacy policies, please visit the NAI consumer opt out page. Also, through the Digital Advertising Alliance, several media and marketing associations have developed an industry self-regulatory program to give consumers a better understanding of and greater control over ads that are customized based on their online behavior across different websites. To make choices about interest-based ads from participating third parties, please visit the DAA consumer opt out page.

Rights With Respect To Your Personal Information:

Depending on the jurisdiction, you may have the following rights with respect to your personal information:

To access and request certain information about the processing of your personal information.

To obtain a portable copy of your personal information.

To correct personal information.

To delete personal information.

To restrict processing of certain personal information.

To object to the processing of personal information.

To withdraw consent, where this was the lawful reason for processing.

To lodge a complaint with the relevant supervisory authority.

Please bear in mind that if you exercise such rights this may affect our ability to provide our products and services.

To exercise a right related to your personal information, please contact us via the methods described in the “Contact Us” section below. While Global Finance will make reasonable efforts to accommodate your request, we also reserve the right to impose certain restrictions and requirements on such requests, if allowed or required by applicable laws. In the event that we cannot take action with respect to a request relating to your personal information, in certain jurisdictions, you may have the right to appeal that decision by e-mailing us at privacypolicy@gfmag.com.

Please note that it may take some time to process your request, consistent with applicable law.

If you choose to exercise these rights, we may ask that you provide sufficient information, including the products and services you have used in the past, your state and country of residence, and contact information, in order for us to verify your identity and process your request. Depending on the types of requests, we may ask for additional information.

Children’s Privacy:

Our Site is intended for a general audience and is not directed at children under the age of 16. We do not have actual knowledge that we “sell” or “share” the personal information of children under the age of 16. If you have knowledge that a child under the age of 16 has submitted personal information to us via the Site, we request that you contact us via one of the methods listed below so that we may delete the information.

Cookies And Similar Technologies

We use cookies and similar technologies to recognize when you’ve visited our Site and personalize your experience with our products and services. For more information about how we use cookies, please read our Cookie Policy.

Changes in this Privacy Policy

We may amend this Policy at any time by posting the most recent version of the Policy on the Site, along with an indication of the date on which the Policy was most recently amended. If we make any material changes in the way we collect, use, and/or share personally identifiable information that we collect about you through the Site, we will notify you by sending you an email at the last email address that you provided us and/or by prominently posting notice of the changes on the Site. You should check this page occasionally to ensure you are familiar with any changes.

Contact US

If you have questions regarding this Policy, please contact us at:

Global Finance

Attention: Richard Scholtz, Global Finance London

2 St. Andrews Hill, 4th Floor

London EC4V 5BY, United Kingdom

Telephone +44 207-929-0777

Please include “Privacy” in the subject line of your inquiry.

Cookie Policy

Cookie Policy

Last updated: November 17, 2023

Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies:

This Cookie Policy (“Policy”) explains how Global Finance and its affiliates (collectively, “we”) use cookies, pixels, and similar technologies (collectively, “Cookies”) when you visit our sites. This Policy should be read together with our Privacy Policy, and out and your contract with us.

What is a Cookie?:

Cookies are text files with small pieces of data (e.g., a username and password) that are used to identify your computer as you use a network. Specific cookies are used to identify specific users and improve their web browsing experience. The data in a cookie is labeled with an ID unique to you and your computer. When the cookie is exchanged between your computer and the network server, the server reads the ID and knows what information to specifically serve you. Cookies are useful because they allow us to recognize your device and preferences, allowing you to have a better experience on our Site.

How Global Finance Uses Cookies:

We use cookies to know whether you’re logged in to our site, recognize the products and services you subscribe to, remember your preferred site language, location, and other preferences, and show you advertisements relevant to your interests. We use session cookies (which last until you close your browser) and persistent cookies (which last until you or your browser deletes them). These cookies fall into two broad categories: “essential cookies,” which originate from us and are necessary for us to provide you with our services, and “non-essential cookies,” which typically originate from third parties and are not required for you to use our services.

Essential Cookies

Global Finance uses essential cookies for the following purposes:

Authentication – allows you to sign into our services and stage signed in throughout one or multiple visits to our Site.

Subscription – allows our Site to recognize which subscriptions you have subscribed to and to make sure you are able to view the content and tools you paid for.

Site Language – we have many sites across the world, and essential cookies allow us to make sure you see the site in the language commonly used in your country.

Non-Essential Cookies

Global Finance uses non-essential cookies for the following purposes:

Advertising – our third-party partners use cookies to show you advertisements that may interest you.

Analytics – our third-party partners use cookies to provide us with analytical services. These partners, which include Google Analytics, to help us understand how our customers use our site.

California Rights:

Under the CCPA, California residents have a right to opt-out of the “sale” and “sharing” of their personal information. For more information on how Global Finance “sells” or “shares” your personal information under California Law, please review our Privacy Policy.

Our Site uses third party cookies which are used for targeted advertising, which under the CCPA is considered “sharing” of your personal information. If you would like to manage your targeted advertising cookies, please click here.

Additional Information:

Most web browsers will tell you how to stop accepting new cookies, how to be notified when you receive a new cookie, and how to disable existing cookies. You can find out how to do this for your particular browser by clicking “help” on your browser’s menu or by visiting www.aboutcookies.org or www.allaboutcookies.org. Please note, however, that without cookies you may not be able to take full advantage of all our site features.

The table below explains the cookies we use and why and how long they last.

Provider Name(s) Expires Purpose Google Analytics _ga 2 years This cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics – which is a significant update to Google’s more commonly used analytics service. The new service reduces the reliance on cookies in general, and only sets this one, although Google also say data can be collected without setting any cookies. This cookie is used to distinguishes unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. DoubleClick for Publishers __gads 2 years This cookie is associated with the DoubleClick for Publishers service from Google. Its purpose is to do with the showing of adverts on the site, for which the owner may earn some revenue. Quantcast __qca 2 years This is a cookie usually associated with Quantcast, a digital advertising company. They provide website rankings, and the data they collect is also used for audience segmentation and targeted advertising. Google Analytics __utma 2 years Used to distinguish users and sessions. The cookie is created when the javascript library executes and no existing __utma cookies exists. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics. Google Analytics __utmz 2 years Stores the traffic source or campaign that explains how the user reached your site. The cookie is created when the javascript library executes and is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics. Global Finance Magazine csfrtoken n/a This cookie is associated with the Django web development platform for Python. It is designed to help protect a site against at particular type of software attack on web forms. Global Finance Magazine cookies_notification_accepted n/a Used to indicate if the user has accepted GFMag’s cookie policy. Global Finance Magazine django_language n/a Used to indicate the currently selected language in Global Finance Site. Global Finance Magazine exp_expiration n/a Used by GFMag.com to track users free access to articles. Global Finance Magazine exp_last_activity n/a Used by GFMag.com to track users free access to articles. Global Finance Magazine exp_last_visit n/a Used by GFMag.com to track users free access to articles. Global Finance Magazine interstitial_modal_viewed 24 hours Used by GFMag.com to track viewing of interstitial advertisements. Global Finance Magazine sessionid n/a A unique identifier for the user used to identify the user on the Global Finance Magazine web servers.

Updates To This Policy

Global Finance may need to update this policy to reflect changes in our business. When we make a change to this policy, we will revise the “last updated” date at the top of this page.